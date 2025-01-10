3 people die after light aircraft crash lands on Malindi-Mombasa highway

Three people are feared dead following an accident involving a light aircraft that occurred at Kwachocha Village in Malindi, Kilifi County.

The aircraft, a Cessna 172 operated by Kenya Aeronautical College, reportedly developed a technical hitch, forcing it to land on the Malindi-Mombasa highway, claiming three lives.

The victims included two boda boda riders, and pillion passenger who was identified as a teacher.

One of the boda boda riders was burnt beyond recognition in the fire that followed the crash-landing as he tried to salvage his motorcycle from the scene.

Kenya Airports Authority Safety Manager George Otieno confirmed that the those in the ill-fated aircraft were a captain, a trainee and an instructor.

“The flight was a standard training operation when the aircraft encountered a technical issue, forcing an emergency landing. All three crew members survived and were rescued by emergency responders,” said Mr Otieno.

“This was a routine training flight that usually operates from Malindi, conducting circuits around Malindi and Watamu. It is unclear what went wrong, but their attempt to land back at runway 8 of Malindi Airport was unsuccessful,” he added.

Kilifi County Police Commander Joseph Ongwae said investigations into the accident have been launched.

“Three lives were lost on the ground. Our teams responded promptly to secure the area and evacuate the injured crew,” said Mr Ongwae.

An eyewitness Kennedy Mwangi described how the plane crash landed.

“The plane veered off course and struck motorcycles before exploding. One rider who attempted to retrieve his bike was killed instantly,” Mr Mwangi said.

Officers from the Kenya Airport Police Unit, Malindi Sub-County Police, KAA firefighters, Malindi Municipality fire services, and members of the public were all involved in the rescue opeartions.

The injured crew members were evacuated to Tawfiq Hospital in stable condition.

Investigations into the incident have been launched by the Directorate of Air Accident Investigations and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.