Three children die after eating poisonous mushrooms in Kilifi

Three children died after eating poisonous mushrooms in Katendewa village, Kilifi County over the weekend.

Seven others are recovering at Kilifi County Referral Hospital. Five are in paediatric wards, while two are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The children range in age from three to 10 years.

On Tuesday, Medical Superintendent Malik Tajbhai said the children were first treated at Bamba sub-county hospital before being transferred to the main facility.

"One child died at Bamba hospital and another on the way to Kilifi hospital. We lost the third at the HDU," he said.

"The main symptoms were vomiting and general malaise. They succumbed to liver failure," Dr Tajbhai said in an interview.

He said the five children in the ward were showing signs of improvement.

Ms Christine Furaha said she had eaten a small portion of mushrooms prepared by a neighbouring family.

Ms Furaha, who is pregnant, has two of her children in the paediatric ward.

She said the children went to pick the mushrooms on Friday afternoon and prepared stew for their lunch.

"The children prepared the stew with ugali and ate it with their parents. At night, one of the children started vomiting and had diarrhoea.

He was taken to the dispensary on Saturday evening, but there was no doctor, so the parents went to a pharmacy where he was treated.

His condition worsened during the night and he was rushed to Bamba sub-county hospital where he died on Sunday morning," she said.

Ms Furaha said the health of other children also deteriorated and they were taken to the same facility for medication.

She said it was common for children to get the mushrooms, but could not say how they failed to identify the poisonous type.

"Every rainy season, children go to collect mushrooms for food," she said.

She said the children did not eat the mushrooms for lack of food, because the family had enough to eat.