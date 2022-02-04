‘Hired goons’ vandalise venue for planned Kenya Kwanza rally 

The planned venue for a Kenya Kwanza alliance rally planned for Friday in Mbuzi Wengi grounds in Kilifi town. 

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala I Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The venue for a Kenya Kwanza alliance rally planned for Friday was vandalised on Thursday night in a family dispute over the land.

