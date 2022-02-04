‘Hired goons’ vandalise venue for planned Kenya Kwanza rally 

The venue for a Kenya Kwanza alliance rally planned for Friday was vandalised on Thursday night in a family dispute over the land.

The Mbuzi Wengi grounds in Kilifi town had been secured for a political rally but a disgruntled family member, Mr Samir Nyundo, said that they had not consented to the event.

The dais was dismantled at around 11pm on Thursday.

Mr Nyundo is the Pamoja Africa Alliance (Paa) political party youth leader.

But another relative, Mr Jonathan Charo Nyundo, vowed the meeting would go on.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya on Friday said the rally would continue at the venue and blamed local politics for the inconvenience.

“As the UDA family, we will host the rally here and the Deputy President and ANC and Ford Kenya leaders will attend together with over 40 members of Parliament,” he said.

“There was an unfortunate event where hired goons destroyed the dais and declared that there would be no meeting.”

Mr Baya said the family had allowed UDA to hold the rally unconditionally.

“We talked to the family, and they graciously allowed us to hold the meeting here,” he said.

The MP claimed Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi was behind Thursday’s incident.

But the county boss, who is in Nairobi, distanced himself from the vandalism, adding that he has no interest in disrupting a meeting of the DP and his supporters.

"If they have any issue, let them report to the police but they should not do it for cheap political propaganda. We have nothing to do with the incident and we wish them well. They can hold their rallies anywhere they want," he said.

The Kenya Kwanza team is on a weekend-long tour of the coastal counties of Taita Taveta, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa.

The coalition will hold rallies at Voi stadium before heading to Gongoni and Kilifi towns.