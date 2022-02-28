Court dismisses Waititu’s petition against his removal as governor

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu who on February 24, 2022 lost a bid to have the High Court reverse his impeachment.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu has lost a bid to have the High Court reverse his impeachment, a move that could test the politician’s ambitions to run for Nairobi governor in August.

