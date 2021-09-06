Woman arraigned after being caught selling hired car

A woman who was arrested on Sunday while allegedly selling a stolen vehicle was on Monday morning arraigned in Kiambu.

Police say Eunice Lewa, 32 is a fraudster involved in the fraudulent sale of hired motor vehicles.

Ms Lewa, alias Agnes Mutheu, was arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts, after being arrested on Sunday.

She wore a red jumper, black trousers and black shades and appeared relaxed.

Detectives from Kiambu traced and arrested her as he tried to sell a Toyota Wish to an unsuspecting buyer.

And as a Kiambu magistrate released her on a cash bail of Sh500,000 or an alternative bond of a similar amount for handling stolen property and forging documents with the intention of selling a motor vehicle, more than 10 people, who claimed to have also been swindled by Ms Lewa, waited for their turn at Kiambu Police Station to record statements with the police.

Joseph Mwangi, from Kitale and the owner of the said Toyota Wish that Ms Lewa was about to dispose of when she was arrested, was among the people at the station.

He said he had hired out the motor vehicle to another person for four days and was paid Sh14,000.

But in the evening, the same day, out of curiosity, he decided to check his car’s tracker and he noticed something was amiss.

Openly castigated by their colleague

The vehicle had been driven out of the zone he had agreed on with the person who had hired it.

As this was happening, he noticed something else was unusual: Someone was trying to tamper with the tracker.

That is when he, together with the company that had fitted the tracking system, decided to contact the police.

He had hired the car to one Evans Kariuki who had promised to return it after four days.

Danson Waithaka, another victim, said he had lost Sh350,000 in a botched car sale deal.

Two days later after sealing a deal with Ms Lewa, Mr Waithaka received a call from Kikuyu Police Station asking him to drive it to the station. The officers warned him that he was handling stolen property.

He had lost his money and he was staring at a jail term.

At Kiambu Police Station, detectives from Kasarani police station who had accompanied another complainant at the station, were openly castigated by their colleague from Kiambu who accused them of releasing the woman before she was taken to court.