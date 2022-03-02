Thika Law Courts temporarily shut after terror threat

Thika Law Courts

Police officers at the Thika Law Courts.

Photo credit: File | Mary Wambui | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Operations at the Thika Law Courts in Kiambu County were temporarily suspended on Wednesday morning after police intelligence revealed that there was a planned terror attack.

