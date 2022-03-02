Thika Law Courts temporarily shut after terror threat

Operations at the Thika Law Courts in Kiambu County were temporarily suspended on Wednesday morning after police intelligence revealed that there was a planned terror attack.

Officers from Thika Police Station and other neighbouring stations kept vigil at one of the busiest courts in Kiambu that also handles matters from neighbouring Murang’a and Machakos counties.

Thika police boss Daniel Kinyua confirmed to the Nation that there was a terror alert from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and that the heavy presence of police officers was meant to deter any attack.

“We acted swiftly by mobilising our police officers but no arrests have been made yet or any bombs or materials (found),’’ he said.

“I am not able to comment further unless you talk to the chairman of the security committee.”

Most cases that were scheduled for hearing today were postponed.

The scare in Kiambu comes days after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned airlines operating in Kenya’s airspace to watch out for possible attacks by militant groups.

The advisory was informed by assessments that Al-Shabaab remains an active threat in Kenya and possesses weapons capable of hitting aircraft at low altitudes of up to 25,000 feet, putting at risk arrival and departure phases of flights.

“Al-Shabaab has demonstrated its capability and intent to conduct attacks against Kenyan government security forces, civilians, and Western interests in Kenya, including joint civil-military airfields, primarily near Kenya’s eastern border with Somalia and in the coastal region of Kenya adjacent to Somalia,” the statement said.

The air routes covered by the FAA warning include those connecting Nairobi and countries like Dubai (UAE), India and China.