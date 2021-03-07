Thika land court closed for 14 days after three staff contract Covid-19

Covid-19 test

Health worker Mary Migide collects a swab sample from a resident of Kibera, Nairobi, on October 18, 2020 for testing for the Covid-19 coronavirus disease.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Thika is in Kiambu County, which on Sunday recorded 54 new Covid-19 infections.

The Judiciary on Sunday announced the closure of the Thika Environment and Land Court, saying three staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Covid-19: Thika land court closed for 14 days

  2. Kananu puts Nairobi land grabbers on notice

  3. How City Hall plans to offset ballooning debt

  4. Long wait for victims of wildlife attacks

  5. Women’s group offers market for herbs farmers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.