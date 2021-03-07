Thika land court closed for 14 days after three staff contract Covid-19

The Judiciary on Sunday announced the closure of the Thika Environment and Land Court, saying three staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said the three cases were found over the last 24 hours.

"All urgent matters shall be directed to the Muranga Environment and Land Court," Justice Mwilu said.

She said all the 10 staff at the Thika court were identified and asked to self-quarantine in line with protocols by the Health ministry.

Thika is in Kiambu County, which on Sunday recorded 54 new Covid-19 infections, according to a statement by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

CS Kagwe reported that Kenya's number of confirmed infections had increased by 465 to 108,827, from a sample of 5,691 tested in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health also reported that two more patients had died within a day, raising the death toll 1,876.