Smiles as Marengeta village in Kiambu gets water at last

Marengeta village in Kikuyu, Kiambu County has for years been a lonely place, almost desolate. To live here, one must have completely run out of options for existence elsewhere.

The village is in Nachu Location on the border with Kajiado County.

From here, and looking beyond the dwarfed acacia trees that dot the expansive dry land, one can see the only attractions visible from the area — the standard gauge railway line kilometres away in Kibiku and the back of Ngong Hills even farther away.

Nothing else would make a newcomer want to pitch tent here, let alone build a permanent home.

Still, people like Alice Nyawira have had to stay and bring up their children here. But the choice of settlement was determined more by the land she and her husband could afford than choice.

When they settled here in 1990, they found only a few other families. The only other people they occasionally saw were Maasai herdsmen driving their cattle to slaughterhouses in Dagoretti.

“We have truly suffered,” Ms Nyawira, who is in her 70s, said in an interview.

“Nothing has been growing here unless it rains. You can’t keep many animals unless you have a donkey and money to buy water. The water point is many kilometres away and we had to cover that distance for just one 20-litre jerrycan.”

One jerrycan of water

Her age mate, Ann Wangeci, sold her one cow thanks to the water scarcity.

“I had to decide who between me and the cow would use the one jerrycan of water I can fetch daily,” she explains.

But help has finally arrived.

On Thursday last week, amid song and dance, ChildFund Kenya handed over a borehole the charitable organisation sunk to the community.

Besides rain, this was the first time residents were experiencing water flowing freely so close to home. Stiff elderly men and women joined agile youths and children to celebrate this milestone in an event attended by Kikuyu Assistant County Commissioner Peter Ndung’u and ChildFund Country Director Chege Ngugi.

But even drilling underground was not a walk in the park.

“We faced many hurdles. The first company we contracted to sink the borehole gave up midway after drilling for days without a hint of water. This is the second borehole drilled by a different company,” Mr Chege said, adding, they also had to fight a court case opposing the project.

Mr Chege revealed that, last year, ChildFund spent more than Sh1 billion in programmes targeting 1.3 million people in 26 counties, ranging from child protection to livelihood support, early childhood development and education, health and climate change.

Build nursery school

This year, ChildFund has sunk other boreholes in Murang’a and Migori counties, directly benefiting 400 children. The organisation has committed to working with the community to set up a nursery school in Marengeta.

Mr Ndung’u said his office will work together with the residents to guarantee the security of the project and the village, while hinting at the possibility of establishing a police post.



