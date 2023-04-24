Risper Ndunge husband held for 14 days in her murder probe

Risper Ndunge

Risper Ndunge who was found dead on April 18 at Mitikenda estate in the outskirts of Ruiru town.

By  Simon Ciuri

Ruiru Law Courts on Monday  allowed  police to detain Morris Njuguna, 28, for 14 days for allegedly  killing  his wife Risper Ndunge,27, on the night of April 18 at Mitikenda estate in the outskirts of Ruiru town.

Also detained is Mr Francis Chege,a friend  of Mr Njuguna who police believe aided the latter in dumping  the body 500 metres from their rented house.

He (Mr Chege) is also accused  of being in possession of the mobile phone of the deceased when he was arrested together with the deceased husband in Mukuyu, Murang'a County late last week.

The deceased body  had physical injuries  on the right side of the head  and on the right eye .It was found stashed inside  a black  briefcase and later put in a polythene sack.

Mr Njuguna has allegedly owned up to the killing over infidelity related issues.

On Monday, Zablon Atubwa ,the investigating officer into the murder told Ruiru Law  Courts Principal  Magistrate Catherine Kisiangani  that police needed more time since they are yet to record statements  from all witnesses.

Also yet to be retrieved is CCTV camera  footage  from a neighbour  that police sources claim captured the two struggling  to move the body from the scene of crime for dumping.

The investigating  officer  also told  the court that the post mortem is yet to be done and that they are also  yet to  forward  both the accused  and deceased  mobile phones  for forensic  analysis  at the Directorate of Criminal  Investigations  headquarters  along Kiambu Road.

"That this honourable  court  may be pleased  to issue a custodial order  for 14 working days  to the applicant  to enable  the investigating officer  attached to complete investigations,’’ police told the court.

Both Mr Njuguna  and Mr Chege remained  mum even after the Principal Magistrate asked them if they had anything to tell the court.  The two appeared virtually in court but did not take plea.

The court set May 5 for the mention of the case.

Mr Njuguna, worked at a local  fish joint restaurant together with his wife along Eastern by pass in Ruiru, Kiambu.

He was a chef  while  the wife was a cashier.

Kiambu is popular for murder and land fraud stories more than its neighbouring counties. Most killings  are linked  to infidelity, deal gone sour, business rivalry or contracted  killings with most cases going down unresolved.

