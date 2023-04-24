Risper Ndunge husband held for 14 days in her murder probe

Ruiru Law Courts on Monday allowed police to detain Morris Njuguna, 28, for 14 days for allegedly killing his wife Risper Ndunge,27, on the night of April 18 at Mitikenda estate in the outskirts of Ruiru town.

Also detained is Mr Francis Chege,a friend of Mr Njuguna who police believe aided the latter in dumping the body 500 metres from their rented house.

He (Mr Chege) is also accused of being in possession of the mobile phone of the deceased when he was arrested together with the deceased husband in Mukuyu, Murang'a County late last week.

The deceased body had physical injuries on the right side of the head and on the right eye .It was found stashed inside a black briefcase and later put in a polythene sack.

Mr Njuguna has allegedly owned up to the killing over infidelity related issues.

On Monday, Zablon Atubwa ,the investigating officer into the murder told Ruiru Law Courts Principal Magistrate Catherine Kisiangani that police needed more time since they are yet to record statements from all witnesses.

Also yet to be retrieved is CCTV camera footage from a neighbour that police sources claim captured the two struggling to move the body from the scene of crime for dumping.

The investigating officer also told the court that the post mortem is yet to be done and that they are also yet to forward both the accused and deceased mobile phones for forensic analysis at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters along Kiambu Road.

"That this honourable court may be pleased to issue a custodial order for 14 working days to the applicant to enable the investigating officer attached to complete investigations,’’ police told the court.

Both Mr Njuguna and Mr Chege remained mum even after the Principal Magistrate asked them if they had anything to tell the court. The two appeared virtually in court but did not take plea.

The court set May 5 for the mention of the case.

Mr Njuguna, worked at a local fish joint restaurant together with his wife along Eastern by pass in Ruiru, Kiambu.

He was a chef while the wife was a cashier.