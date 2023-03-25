Residents steal beans after lorry overturns on Thika Road

A truck carrying beans overturned along Thika Superhighway at Ndarugo on Saturday morning causing a major traffic snarl-up.

Before police arrived, some residents had already raided the scene and carted away sacks of beans.

Martin Mulwa, a witness said he was waiting for a colleague who had told him he would pick him up at 10am so that they can go load building blocks at a nearby quarry.

Massive looting of maize flour and beans happening after a lorry accident on Thika Road, near Juja. pic.twitter.com/xCYedwGT8m — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) March 25, 2023

"I was waiting for my friend to come and give me the opportunity to earn Sh350. But as I waited near Mang'u High School gates, I saw this truck skid, briefly stabilise but ended up swerving falling on its side across the road," he said.

Mr Mulwa said two police officers in civilian clothes arrived after 10 minutes "and I saw them stop a pickup, load five bags of the fallen beans and together left the scene".

He says he rushed to the area and "I do not know where I got the energy to haul up a 90-kilo sack and hid it in a nearby bush".

Shortly after, scramble for beans –currently selling at Sh150 a kilo—started.

Filled small bags

Boda boda riders and motorists stole several sacks and those unable to haul up full sacks filled small bags with the cereals.

Juja Sub County Deputy County Commissioner Mr Charles Mureithi said the scene was later secured.

"We sent officers to the scene who brought everything under control and efforts are ongoing to ensure the road has been cleared," he said.

Mr Mureithi railed at the looters saying "you don't just go to an accident scene to loot and you do not even know the public health safety of those beans you stole".