Recce Squad officer arrested over robbery with violence in Ruiru

Police in Kiambu County have arrested a Recce Unit officer who attempted to rob a trader off Sh200,000 at gunpoint.

According to Ruiru Sub County Police Boss Mr Alexander Shikondi, the incident happened on Friday morning around 9:30am

"The male trader had gone to deposit the cash at an M-Pesa shop in town when one man armed with a pistol stormed the shop and ordered him and the attendant to surrender the money to him," Shikondi said.

The police boss said the man complied and the assailant immediately ran out into the streets with the cash while firing in the air.

The female attendant rushed out while screaming in the process attracting members of the public who gave chase.

The suspect was eventually arrested and disarmed by officers from the Critical Installations Police Unit. However, the police only recovered Sh54,100 from the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Ruiru Police Station where upon interrogation it emerged that he is a serving police officer in the elite Recce Squad.