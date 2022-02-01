Race for coveted Kiambu woman rep position picks speed

The battle for the Kiambu County Woman Representative seat is hotting up with several aspirants having thrown their hats in the ring.

The position is currently held by Ms Gathoni Wa Muchomba, who has decided not to defend it. She will instead run for the Githunguri parliamentary seat.

More than ten politicians are lining up for the contest amid hectic campaigns to endear themselves to the over 1.2 million voters in President Kenyatta’s home county.

Among them are psychologist Gladys Chania, who, between 2012 and 2016, served as the county coordinator for the now defunct The National Alliance party. She unsuccessfully vied for the same seat in 2017, losing to Ms Wa Muchomba in the Jubilee Party primaries.

Also in the race is outspoken marriage and relationships counsellor Ann Wamuratha, who, making her debut in politics, has declared her intention to vie for the seat through Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Ms Wamuratha will battle it out with gospel musician Loise Kim for the UDA ticket.

The DP welcomed the latter to the party on Tuesday and the two have been accompanying Mr Ruto in his campaign tours across the county.

Community service

Others are Emma Wangari alias Mama Mwiko and nominated MCAs Njeri Bakari, Serah Kamunyi and Mercy Nungari, Grace Wanjiku, Juliet Wainaina and Pauline Agondoa.

Born and brought up in Thika, Ms Chania has been engaged in community service, notably in the fight against alcoholism and drug abuse.

In 2017, before the entry of Ms Wa Muchomba, who was in the United for Kiambu team that had Mr Ferdinand Waititu as their governor candidate, she was favourite to win the seat Ms Ann Nyokabi occupied at the time.

Ms Chania, a renowned women and youth rights activist, who has been leaning towards Azimio la Umoja, has intensified her grassroots campaigns while exuding confidence of clinching the seats.

“I’ve worked with the people and I’m aware of the challenges facing them and the changes we need. It’s time for change in our county, and I want to offer servant leadership. I’ve no doubt that our people will give me the opportunity to scale up the work we have been doing,” she said.

Born in Nakuru County, Ms Wamuratha, a former part-time presenter in a vernacular radio stations, is making her debut in politics. A week ago, she was among the leaders from Mt Kenya region, whom the DP hosted in his official Karen home, where she declared her interest in the seat.

“I wish to serve the people of Kiambu as their next Woman Representative. I’ll soon present my agenda and manifesto to the people,” she said.

Dropped out

Ms Wamuratha recently accompanied Mr Waititu to a public forum in Kabete as part of her campaign. The latter wants to reclaim the office he was hounded out of on graft claims, on a UDA ticket.

Ms Kim, who was in the race in 2017 but dropped out, has been criss-crossing the county to sell her candidature. She says her decision to venture into politics is informed by her desire to change the lives of Kiambu people, especially women, youth, and people living with disabilities.

‘Do wonders’

“I’ve been doing charity work helping mothers, youth and persons with abilities. I can do wonders in Kiambu [if elected as the next woman rep]. We have a responsibility to better the lives of our people and I want to help,” she said.

A youthful Ms Bakari has declared that she will contest through Chama Cha Kazi party, which is associated with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.