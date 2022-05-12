Puzzle as nine robbery with violence suspects escape from Thika police station

Mystery continues to surround how nine robbery with violence suspects escaped from Thika Police Station a day before they were supposed to be arraigned before a Thika court.

Police constable Amos Muteti who was manning the sentry when the suspects escaped from the lawful custody has told detectives that he was called by one of the remandees to take him out to answer a call of nature.

’It was reported today at about 2200hrs by No. 75631 Pc Amos Muteti who was the days cell sentry that he was called by one remandee who was in the cells to take him to the toilet. He alleges that when he opened the door, he was attacked by nine remandee prisoners using kicks and blows. They forcibly took away the keys to the main door to cells from him and opened and escaped through the roof and jumped into outer side police compound,’’ a police report seen by the Daily Nation reads.

Already Mr Muteti, has been arrested to aid in the investigations. One of the remandees has also been re- arrested.

The nine robbery with violence suspects had been moved from Industrial Area GK prison to Thika Police Station pending their arraignment to Thika Law court to answer to the charges today.

They include Livingstone Mwangi Njau, Francis Mwangi Matheri, Allan Njogu Mugai, Charles Nyaga Mitaru, John Mbugua Murege , Eric Ngigi Musige, Arthur Ndugu Kavemba, Bunton Kaguku Mbugua alias Bunju and Joseph Githu Nyanguthii.