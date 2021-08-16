Probe launched into macabre murder of man whose body was skinned

crime scene

A police tape at a crime scene. Police in Thika, Kiambu County, are investigating an incident in which a man was found murdered and his skin removed.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Police in Thika, Kiambu County, are investigating an incident in which a man was found murdered and his skin removed yesterday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.