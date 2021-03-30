Kiambu police shoot and kill three gangsters in Witeithie

Ali Nuno

Kiambu County Police Commander Ali Nuno (right) inspecting a Ceska pistol which was recovered from three gangsters who were shot dead in Witeithie on March 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Detectives in Kiambu on Tuesday shot and killed three armed gangsters whom they believed were on a mission to commit a crime.

