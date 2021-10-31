Police gun down gangster in Ruiru carjacking incident

Police in Ruiru, Kiambu County have shot dead a gangster and recovered a Cseka pistol in Kihunguro area.

The gangsters, who impersonated police officers, waylaid a couple as they waited for their gate to be opened at 3.40am.

One of them introduced himself as a police officer and later robbed the couple of their motor vehicle and mobile phones and sped off. The vehicle would later be found vandalised and abandoned within Kihunguro Gorofa Chafu area.

Police report indicated that Mr Victor Mwangangi and his girlfriend were accosted by two armed men who introduced themselves as police officers as he parked his car at Kihunguro Geo Lucky Apartment within Kihunguro.

Ruiru DCIO Justice Ombati told Nation.Africa that the robbers shot in the air as they drove off in the Toyota Allion car registration number KDB 893W.

The gunshot, Mr Ombati said, attracted the attention of officers from Ruiru Police Station who pursued the robbers who shot at the officers.

“At the scene, one mini Ceska pistol CZ 2075 S/NO B O52204 loaded with seven rounds of 9mm was recovered alongside assorted motor vehicle parts and spent cartridges,” a police report said.

The body of the gangster was moved to Nairobi City Mortuary as police pursued his colleague who escaped.

This comes two days after police officers from Ruiru, Kiambu killed three gangsters on Mwiki-Kasarani – Githurai 45 Road. The three were driving in a stolen Toyota Probox car.

The motor vehicle, police said, had been stolen from Kayole, Nairobi. The suspects later proceeded to Githurai Kimbo where they had planned to commit crime.