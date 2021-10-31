Police gun down gangster in Ruiru carjacking incident

crime scene

A police tape at a crime scene. Police in Ruiru, Kiambu County have shot dead a gangster and recovered a Cseka pistol in Kihunguro area.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Police in Ruiru, Kiambu County have shot dead a gangster and recovered a Cseka pistol in Kihunguro area.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.