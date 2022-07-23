Nyoro hopes to gain as Kenya Kwanza candidates set to split votes in Kiambu governor race

Kiambu Governor James Nyoro is facing a stiff competition from candidates under Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance in his bid to defend the top job that he inherited after the impeachment of ex-governor, Ferdinand Waititu.

Mr Nyoro – who is running on Jubilee Party – is set to face off with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s Kimani Wamatangi, Jibebe’s William Kabogo, Moses Kuria of Chama cha Kazi, Safina’s Mwende Gatabaki and Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina (independent) at the ballot on August 9.

The county boss is scheming to benefit from the splitting of votes by the multiple candidates being fronted by Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Mr Wamatangi, Kabogo and Kuria are associated with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and are likely to split its support base, subsequently benefiting Mr Nyoro, the only candidate for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Mr Kabogo, the county’s first governor, has of late been flip-flopping on his allegiance to the Dr Ruto-led alliance.

The incumbent has since expressed confidence in retaining the seat while citing his achievements since he assumed office two years ago.

The governor claims that his competitors started campaigning long time ago when he was still busy implanting the county’s development agenda.

The battle for the heart of Kiambu has seen UDA champion for six-piece voting pattern, which is highly unlikely to yield. As a reaction, Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties with candidates in the county, feeling despised, have asked the electorate to consider voting them individually.

Mr Kuria, who has been vocal about his hopes to dethrone Mr Nyoro with his Chama Cha Kazi party, was initially in the UDA party wave that was sweeping through the region. He, however, lost his mojo to Wamatangi with his support thinning to Thika and Juja areas.

Mr William Kabogo is on record accusing the incumbent of being in cahoots with the cartels “cartels” that worked with Mr Waititu. While he still has a chance, Mr Kabogo and Mr Kuria are in the way of his victory as they will likely share the vote of the populous Ruiru, Thika and Juja Sub counties, where Governor Nyoro also enjoys a huge following.

The Kiambu governor race, it seems, will be won by whoever takes the most women and Youth. Governor Nyoro has a soft spot for single mothers. For the youth, he has wooed them with Jiinue fund.