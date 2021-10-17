Nine storey building collapses in Ruiru, Kiambu County

Collapsed building

The ruins of a 9 storey building under construction that collapsed in Ruiru, Kiambu County, on October 17, 2021.  
 

Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

A third building collapsed in Kiambu County in less than two months, putting the  county lands, housing and physical planning docket on the spot on how approvals are done.

