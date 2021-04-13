MP Moses Kuria fined Sh75,000 for flouting Covid rules

Moses Kuria

MP Moses Kuria and his supporters at the police station on Monday evening.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The magistrate told those who could not afford the Sh75,000 that they would spend eight months in prison.

Eleven people, among them Gatundu South member of Parliament Moses Kuria, were on Tuesday fined Sh825,000 in total for violating Covid-19 protocols.

