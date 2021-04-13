MP Moses Kuria fined Sh75,000 for flouting Covid rules

Eleven people, among them Gatundu South member of Parliament Moses Kuria, were on Tuesday fined Sh825,000 in total for violating Covid-19 protocols.

The olegislator and his co-accused were arrested on Monday night by officers from Karuri Police Station in Kiambu County after they were found at Avillas Cornestone Pub, against presidential directives that have prohibited gathering such establishments.

They faced five counts - contravening the curfew order, not wearing masks, gathering unlawfully, consuming alcohol against public health directives issued by the government and failing to maintain social distance.

All the accused pleaded guilty to the offences in a virtual court session before Kiambu Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo.

Each offence attracted a fine of Sh15,000, making the fine per individual Sh75,000. The magistrate told those who could not afford the Sh75,000 that they would spend eight months in prison.

First-time offenders

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, who represented the accused, had pleaded with the court to release them on an unconditional grant, arguing they have young families and are first-time offenders.

But the magistrate noted that flouting Covid-19 rules is a serious offence at a time when Kenya has recorded a spike in infections and is struggling to flatten the curve.

She further noted that the accused placed other members of the public at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

By the time Nation left Karura Police Station, Mr Kuria had bailed out three people. His handlers said the rest were not part of his team when they were arrested by police.

Political claims

Mr Kang’ata later alleged that Mr Kuria is being victimised by the State so that his candidate withdraws from the Juja by-election in support of the Jubilee Party candidate.

George Koimburi is the candidate vying for the seat under Mr Kuria’s People's Empowerment Party

“It is an open secret that Moses Kuria is being humiliated by the State. We won’t bow to intimidation,” Mr Kang’ata told the press. He did not give details.

Mr Koimburi’s wife was arrested by police officers from Juja Police Station on Monday evening but was released after recording a statement. Police declined to comment on why she had been arrested.

The politician told the Nation on phone that all the arrests had the hallmarks of State arrests, alleging that some politicians from Kiambu have been asking him to quit the Juja contest.

“I am intimidated daily, together with my campaigners, and told that we should step down and support the Jubilee candidate in the upcoming by election. We are going all the way to the ballot… there is no turning back,” Mr Koimburi said.