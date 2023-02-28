Man with bullet wound arrested while seeking treatment in Mathare

A suspect who had survived a shooting incident in the Mathare area, Nairobi was later arrested while seeking medical attention at a local hospital.

The suspect, who was in the company of his three accomplices, is said to have been attacking members of the public on Monday night when police on patrol were alerted.

According to the police, the suspects were using a motorcycle while armed with knives and had robbed a pedestrian of Sh2,000 when an alarm was raised.

Police on patrol rushed to the scene and confronted the gang while shooting at them as one of them escaped with injuries.

The other three were arrested and detained.

A few minutes later, police were informed that there was a suspect at the Huruma Nursing Hospital with bullet injuries seeking treatment.

Left side of his chest

“He had bullet wounds in the left side of his chest near his arm and was bleeding. He was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning at around 1am and he told the doctor that he had been shot along Thika Road,” the police report read in part.

He was treated and while walking out police who were waiting for him took him into custody.

Police at the scene identified him as the suspect who had earlier escaped the shooting and robbery incident.