Man kills ex-lover’s new boyfriend in Kabete - DCI

Police are looking for a 34-year-old man who escaped after storming at his ex-girlfriend’s house and killing her new lover.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives in Kabete said that the victim identified as John Tagei, had gone to visit his lover Loise Kanini at her house on Thursday at around 7am when Joseph Macharia, 33, stormed the house and attacked him.

“John Tagei, 34, had been ushered by Loise Kanini to her house at around 7am, immediately after Kanini’s son left for school. After a while, Kanini noticed that her son had left his keys at home. She went after him leaving Tagei in the house,” a DCI statement read in part.

According to the statement, on her way back to the house, she was confronted by her ex-lover, who demanded to know why she was hosting another man in her house.

“Kanini retorted that following their breakup, she had moved on with her life and the man inside her house had since taken her heart captive. This made Macharia so enraged that he stormed Kanini’s house with fury and attacked Tagei, who had already made himself comfortable.”

Police added that Macharia attacked Tagei leaving him with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to Wangige Level IV hospital in critical condition by Kanini and other well-wishers.

His condition worsened and was transferred to PCEA Thogoto Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.