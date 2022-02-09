Ruling in Mama Ngina varsity land case expected in two weeks

The Land and Environment Court will on February 21 rule on an objection to a petition filed by 160 people who are opposed to acquisition of their ancestral land for expansion of Mama Ngina University.

Kenyatta University and Mama Ngina University, who are listed as respondents in the petition, are opposed to the hearing of the petition by the residents of Gatundu South, Kiambu County.

The respondents told the court in Thika that it lacks jurisdiction to hear the matter.

In their submissions in court, the petitioners on the other hand argue that the process of taking over their land is suspicious as the respondents, who also include the National Land Commission (NLC), were yet to make any formal disclosures on compensation and payment modalities.

The respondents are further accused of illegally pushing the locals to furnish them with copies of their title deeds, account numbers and national identity cards’ details.

Court’s jurisdiction

But Mr Greshon Thuo, who is representing Mama Ngina University, told Justice Bernard Eboso, who is hearing the case, that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case arguing the matter should be heard before National Land Commission and the Land Acquisition Tribunal.

‘The reliefs that are being sought by the petitioners cannot be granted because this court in the first place lacks the jurisdiction because the matter before the court can comfortably be heard and mediated through the National Land Commission and the Land Acquisition Tribunal,’’ Mr Thuo told the court virtually.

The land in question was to be acquired to expand Mama Ngina University and enable it to get a charter.

Mr Kelly Malenya, who is representing the petitioners, opposed the submissions made by the respondents, saying the acquisition is a ploy to subvert the rule of law.

Mr Malenya argued that the NLC and other respondents could not be judges in a case where they have been accused of violating the rights of the petitioners.

“The National Land Commission cannot be a judge in a case where they have been sued. That would amount to conflict of interest and a clear (ploy) to subvert the will of the people, in this case the petitioners, who feel their rights are being violated through acquisition of their land without being consulted or public participation done,’’ Mr Malenya told the court.

Bar government

The families want the government barred from taking over their land, arguing that some in their midst are elderly and that there are more than 100 graves on the targeted land.

“Due to land shortage, the petitioners’ parents and relatives are buried on these properties, and it would be unethical and dehumanising for the residents to exhume the bodies.

“We also have vulnerable, old and ailing residents who are 80 to 100 years old in this village. Others are over 60 years while others 40 to 60 years old and all rely on their loved ones for their needs, particularly medical ones. These people cannot be evicted to start a new life as this could lead to an early and premature death,” the petitioners say in court documents.