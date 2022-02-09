Ruling in Mama Ngina varsity land case expected in two weeks

The Land court will on February 21 rule on an objection to a petition filed by 160 people who are opposed to acquisition of their ancestral land for expansion of Mama Ngina University in Gatundu South.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

