Low turnout, arrests over bribery mar Juja by-election

Poor turnout by voters and bribery allegations marked the Juja by-election in Kiambu County on Tuesday as residents went to the ballot to pick a new legislator following the death of area Member of Parliament Francis Munyua Waititu.

The race for the seat has attracted eleven aspirants with five of them vying as independent candidates.

The aspirants include Susan Njeri, the wife to the late MP, who is running on a Jubilee Party ticket and Mr George Koimburi who is vying via the Peoples Empowerment Party. Other are Ms Dorcas Wanjiru Chege (Kanu), Ms Eunice Wanjiru Wamugo (The New Democrats), Mr Mwangi Kariuki Chege (Independent), Zulu Julius Thiong'o (Independent), Ndung’u Kennedy Gachuma (National Liberal Party), Ndung'u Antony Kirori (Maendeleo Chap Chap Party), Kariuki Rashid Iregi (Independent), Marungo James Kariuki (Independent) and Mburu John Njoroge (People’s Party of Kenya).

Ms Susan Njeri who is vying on a Jubilee ticket. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party associated with Deputy President William Ruto announced that it will not field a candidate in the mini poll.

On election day, bribery allegations marred some polling stations with Kiambu police commander Mr Ali Nuno confirming that three arrests were made on Tuesday. In one case, the suspect is said to have forged Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) credentials and presented himself at Gachochoro Polling station.

The other two were arrested at Muiga-inn polling station after trying to bribe and influence voters.

“The three are in lawful custody and will be presented to court tomorrow,” Mr Nuno told Nation.Africa on phone.

Low turnout

The voter turnout also proved to low on election day, with returning officer Justus Mbithi saying turnout was at 10 per cent by press time. However, IEBC says it expects this figure to reach 15 per cent by close of the voting exercise.

Ms Njeri, widow to the legislator who succumbed to cancer in February, cast her vote at Jomo Kenyatta Primary School which is domiciled within Juja-based Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) at around 10am. She exuded confidence that she would win and continue with executing her husband's projects.

She was accompanied by Kiambu Women Representative Gathoni Wamuchoba at the polling station which was mostly empty for the better part of the day.

“I am content with the voting process...I am optimistic that as the day breaks, more people will come forward and vote,” she told journalists. She appealed to IEBC to extend voting time to ensure all people cast their ballots.

The low turnout was also witnessed at Jomo Kenyatta Primary School.

At around 11am, George Koimburi cast his vote at Magomano Primary School, over thirty kilometres from Juja town.

He also said he was satisfied with the voting process, adding that he was confident he would win.

Magomano had a considerable number of voters as police kept vigil both inside and outside the polling station.

At Toll Village polling station, only six voters voters had turned out to cast their ballot by 7.45am.