Kiambu politician Gladys Chania arrested over her husband's death

Kiambu politician Gladys Chania was on Friday arrested over the death of her husband George Mwangi.

Police said she is the prime suspect in the murder of Mwangi whose body was found dumped in Kieni Forest in Gatundu North on Wednesday.

Kiambu police commander Perminus Kioi has disputed an earlier report by Chania that Mwangi walked downstairs on Sunday and disappeared.

Mr Kioi said preliminary investigation shows that the victim was killed in their house and later dumped in the forest.

The police boss said four other suspects are in custody.

Chania reported her husband missing at Kamwangi police station and later that evening at Mwea police post.

George Mwangi who was found murdered and his body dumped in Kieni forest, Kiambu. He is the husband to former Kiambu women rep candidate Ms Gladys Chania.

She said Mwangi, who was an electrical engineer and road contractor based in Kigali, Rwanda, had jetted into the country on September 13 and was scheduled to fly out on Tuesday next week.

She told detectives that on Sunday morning, he went downstairs and then disappeared from their home in Mangu, Kiambu.

"My husband was alive on Sunday morning. He went downstairs and never came back. He did not carry his mobile phone and in the evening when he failed to show up, the next day I reported the matter at Kamwangi police station and later at Mwea police post, which is within my jurisdiction,’’ Ms Chania said.

“We have been married for 24 years and have three children. He had not expressed any fear for his life,’’ she added.

Police say preliminary investigations show that he was hit on the head with a blunt object and his face disfigured with acid.

Ms Chania is involved in several court cases. Her latest appearance in court was last month, on September 29, at the Kiambu law courts, where she is fighting a fraud case.

She also has an active case at the Thika law courts, where she is facing two charges of defrauding two people of Sh400,000 by promising them that she was in a position to facilitate their emigration to America.