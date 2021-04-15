Kiambu murders: Lawrence Warunge pleads not guilty

Kiambu murder suspect Lawrence Warunge

Detectives escort Lawrence Njoroge Warunge (centre) out of the Kiambu Law Courts on January 11, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Lawrence Warunge, the university student who shocked the country three months ago, after he was arrested over the murder of four family members and a farmhand in Kiambu, has pleaded not guilty to five murder charges.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. One dead, two rescued in Lamu boat accident

  2. Guyo: Leave Uhuru's name out of county affairs

  3. PRIME Frontline heroes: Seeing fear in my son broke my heart

  4. PRIME I trusted easily but I’m wiser now: Waiguru@50

  5. Big boost as 189 Ukrainian tourists arrive at the Coast

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.