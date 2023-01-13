Kiambu man dies by suicide after long struggle with cancer

A 55-year-old man has allegedly died by suicide in Kiambu County after a long battle with stomach cancer.

According to a police report, Mr Moses Ng’ethe Kinyanjui left his bedroom at 5 am to answer to a call of nature. They lived along Kenyatta Road Avenue 2 in Kiambu County.

The man took too long to return to the bedroom, prompting his wife to look for him.

“After some time his wife wondered why her husband had overstayed (in the washroom). She did not find him in the house and started looking for him in the compound only to find his body hanging on the rafters,” read the police report.

“I dashed to Mr Kinyanjui’s homestead after hearing a distress call from his wife and found him dangling on the rafters,” said Mr Samuel Gichuhi, a neighbour.

He said his neighbour might have decided to end his life after languishing in pain for a long time.

“Having stage four stomach cancer, Kinyanjui often said he was in so much pain and painkillers had become ineffective.”

Ms Edith wa Meaty Delight, the owner of Meaty Delight butchery and hotel said.

“Mr Kinyanjui frequented my hotel but he did not come during the festive season, I thought he was still at his rural home,” said Mr Edith.

She, however, says Mr Kinyanjui might have already made up his mind to end his life since he did not scream when the rope was strangling him.