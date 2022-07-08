Kiambu farmer stumbles upon police rifle while tilling land

Detectives on Friday said a firearm that was taken by force from a police officer in Machakos last year during a robbery incident has been found.

The firearm was found hidden in a bush in Ruiru, Kiambu County by a resident as he was tilling his land.

The man alerted the police who arrived at the scene and took the gun away for investigation. An analysis by the DCI at the National Forensic Laboratory confined that it was the same gun that was snatched from a police officer by robbers a year ago.

During the raid at an Equity bank in Matuu, Machakos last July, the attackers wrestled with a police officer who was on duty guarding the bank and took away the firearm.

The robbers then proceeded into the banking hall where they robbed money from several customers.

Ms Rosina Syombua lost Sh51,860, Ms Rhoda Mbithe Hamisi lost Sh3,500, Mr James Mulaka Mutuku lost Sh11,000, Mr Lawrence Ngugi lost Sh200,000 and Ms Mary Kumama lost sh4,500.