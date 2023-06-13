Kiambu deputy speaker John Njue arrested over Thika land bribe
The deputy speaker of Kiambu County John Njue Njiru who is also the MCA for Hospital Ward in Thika has been arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers.
He is currently held at EACC Integrity Centre Police Station where he is recording a statement.
The suspect is accused of demanding a bribe of Sh130,000 and a free portion of prime land belonging to a complainant within Thika town in order to 'facilitate' and have the complainant permitted to proceed with any activity on her land worth Sh15 million within Thika Town.