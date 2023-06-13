Kiambu deputy speaker John Njue arrested over Thika land bribe

Integrity Centre

Integrity Centre that hosts Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Nairobi where Kiambu deputy speaker John Njue Njiru is being held after he was arrested over a Thika Town land bribe case.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The deputy speaker of Kiambu County John Njue Njiru who is also the MCA for Hospital Ward in Thika has been arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers.

He is currently held at EACC Integrity Centre Police Station where he is recording a statement.

The suspect is accused of demanding a bribe of Sh130,000 and a free portion of prime land belonging to a complainant within Thika town in order to 'facilitate' and have the complainant permitted to proceed with any activity on her land worth Sh15 million within Thika Town.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.