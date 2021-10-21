Kiambu barber makes waves with unusual shaving tool

Julius Mwangi uses an axe to shave clients' hair. 

Photo credit: Wangu Kanuri | Nation Media Group

By  Wangu Kanuri

A barber in Thindigua, Kiambu County, is making waves by using an unusual tool to cut the hair and beards of his customers.

