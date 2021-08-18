File | Nation Media Group

Kiambu

Prime

Illegal organ trade or cult killing? Another macabre murder hits Kiambu

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

In Gatuanyaga village, Thika, Margret Nyambura, 27, now a widow, stares at the photo of her husband Simon Githae, who was brutally murdered and skinned, in one of the latest macabre killings in Kiambu, where murder stories make media headlines almost every month.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.