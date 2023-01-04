Husband, quack doctors arrested after woman dies in botched abortion

Police have arrested three suspects after a botched abortion led to the death of a middle-aged woman in Nairobi.

Among those arrested is Richard Onyango, a man police believe to be the husband of the deceased. He was arrested alongside two quack doctors and the three are expected to face murder charges.

Detectives based at DCI Starehe had collected the body of a middle aged woman along Outering Road on New Year’s Eve and launched investigations that led to the arrests.

“The body which had been wrapped in a white bedsheet was discovered dumped in a stormwater tunnel near a petrol station along the busy road, with preliminary findings indicating that the body may have been murdered elsewhere and dumped at the scene by unknown persons,” a report by the sleuths reads in part.

According to officers, the body had been disposed at the scene after a botched operation conducted by a suspected quack doctor identified as Richard Orambo, who operates a clinic known as Watergate Medical Centre in Mathare Area 1.

The quack, in consultation with another rogue doctor, Francis Messo, who runs Busanzi Health Clinic in Dandora phase 4, had tried in vain to procure the abortion but when the patient developed complications, they opted to rush her to another backstreet clinic in Kiambu.

It is while on their way to Kiambu that the patient lost her life and the trio dumped her body in the stormwater tunnel in a bid to cover their tracks.

Onyango is said to have facilitated payment for the botched exercise.