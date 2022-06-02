How tip-off led police to impound Sh2.5m narcotics from Kiambu matatu

Police in Thika have seized narcotic drugs worth Sh2.5 million and weighing 36 kilogrammes. Officers on patrol impounded the drugs at Kiganjo village.

“Today in the morning our officers who were on patron within Kiganjo Wakamande area, got a tip from members of the public that there was a vehicle parked with doors open and were suspecting the vehicle to be involved in illegal activities,” said Muchangi Kioi, county commander police Kiambu.

The confiscated drugs were ferried in a 14-seater public service vehicle for distribution.

Accompanied by the multi-agency team, Mr Kioi lauded the police on patrol for the swift recovery of the narcotic drugs.

He added that in the last month, they had recovered bhang from various parts of the county.

“We are very much on high alert, there is no room for criminals in Kiambu. You can remember last week we had a very huge recovery of homemade guns which were used to terrorise the residents,” said Mr Kioi.

The suspects have not been arrested but the county police boss and his team have launched a search for them.

“We are following them and we have the vehicle used to transport the drugs and through NTSA (National Transport and Safety Authority) we will trace the owner and the driver. We will also go after the farmer,” he said.

The police boss warned drug peddlers against engaging in the illegal trade or risk facing the full force of the law.

Mr Kioi urged the residents to keep an eye out for any illegal activities and to continue collaborating with the police to curb drug-related crimes in the county.