HelpAge condemns mistreatment of elderly at care home as church starts probe

HelpAge International, a global not-for-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of older people worldwide, has condemned the alleged abuse of elderly people at a Kiambu-based home for the aged.

The statement follows a BBC report which detailed how elderly people living at the PCEA Thogoto Home for the Aged are being physically abused, denied food or fed in inhumane conditions and their medical conditions left untreated.

HelpAge has also called on police to immediately investigate the matter.

"HelpAge International Kenya (HelpAge) is deeply concerned by allegations of abuse and neglect at PCEA Thogoto Home for the Aged. The evidence uncovered through secret filming, which shows staff physically mistreating vulnerable elderly residents of the home and subjecting them to inadequate care, indicates a lapse in the oversight roles of the Department of Social Protection at the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection and are fundamentally contrary to the ideals set forth in the Constitution of Kenya 2010 that protects the rights and dignity of the older persons," said Barlet Jaji, the organisation's Kenya Country Director.

"In response to these alarming findings, HelpAge calls on the National Police Service (NPS) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to immediately investigate the allegations of wrongdoing at PCEA Thogoto Home for the Aged, with the primary aim of ensuring that all those found responsible face the full force of the law," she added.

The mistreatment of the elderly, she said, was an abuse of their basic human right to dignity and protection, as she called on the government and civil society organisations to protect the welfare of the elderly.

On Monday, the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA), Thogoto, said it had launched an investigation into the allegations and was working with concerned parties and the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) to get to the bottom of the matter.

They will share their findings with the public, the church said.

"As a church, we have learned from social media of the circulating information about Thogoto Home for the Aged. As a responsible church, we wish to state the following...We do not condone any unjust or inhumane treatment to any member of the society whether young or old and especially our senior members within the community,” said the church in a statement.