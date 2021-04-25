Governor James Nyoro, Kimani Wamatangi clash over ‘lost’ Sh300m

Kimani Wamatangi, James Nyoro

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi (left) and Governor James Nyoro. They have clashed over Sh300 million Covid-19 funds.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

A row has erupted between Governor James Nyoro and Senator Kimani Wamatangi over claims of embezzlement after Auditor General Nancy Gathungu flagged Kiambu County over misuse of over Sh300 million Covid-19 funds.

