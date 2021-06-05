Gang steals Sh6m from Chinese contractors in Kiambu

Police in Kiambu are investigating theft of Sh6 million from Chinese contractors at Karimenu 11 Dam in Gatundu North.

A gang of three is said to have made its way into the dam construction site without raising an alarm

Kiambu County Police Commander Ali Nuno told Nation.Africa that the three, who were armed with a pistol and crude weapons, entered the dam construction site that has temporary houses, through a water drainage tunnel at 9pm Friday before stealing the money.

“A gang of three on Friday night gained access to Karimenu 11 Dam in Gatundu North, Kiambu County and made away with Sh6 million,” Mr Nuno said on Saturday.

“This looks like an inside job, the thieves must have known where the money was kept,” he added.

During the incident, only three Chinese nationals were at the construction site.

Mr Nuno said so far three suspects, among them a security guard, a driver and another person who works on the site, have been arrested. The money is yet to be recovered.

“We have made three arrests, we are optimistic of bringing all the culprits to book,” he added.

But questions still linger why the Chinese nationals would be holding such huge sum of money.

The suspects, in the case booked under OB number OB/2/5/62021, are set to be charged with robbery with violence upon completion of investigations.

Construction of the Sh24 billion dam is expected to boost water supply in Thika, Juja, Ruiru and parts of Nairobi.