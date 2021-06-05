Gang steals Sh6m from Chinese contractors in Kiambu

Karimenu II Dam

Ongoing works at Karimenu II Dam in Gatundu North, Kiambu County. A gang of three stole Sh6 million from Chinese contractors at the dam construction site on June 4, 2021.

Photo credit: James Kahonge | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Police in Kiambu are investigating theft of Sh6 million from Chinese contractors at Karimenu 11 Dam in Gatundu North.

