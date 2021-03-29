Furious pastor slams Uhuru over new lockdown

By  Hilary Kimuyu

A pastor has criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta for closing places of worship in five counties.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Westgate hero Haji set to be elected Garissa senator unopposed

  2. No jobs for you, Waiguru tells sacked nurses

  3. Mandera MCAs okay building of sub-county offices

  4. Govt moves to restore peace at Kom after killing of two

  5. NMS digs boreholes for Mukuru residents

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.