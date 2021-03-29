Furious pastor slams Uhuru over new lockdown

A pastor has criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta for closing places of worship in five counties.

Kahawa West Pefa church Bishop Peter Ambuka, on Sunday, blamed the president and other political leaders for the third wave of Covid-19.

“Mr President, you and your fellow politicians are to blame for this devastating third wave of Covid-19 infections in the country. Unfortunately, it is we the common citizens who have to suffer the consequences,” he said.

During a sermon on Sunday, the bishop accused the politicians of holding “super spreader” political rallies around the country, which caused the third wave.

He lamented that the measures put in place were only meant to make citizens suffer at the expense of the political class who “continue living lavishly”.

Strategy

“Dear Mr President, do you really have a strategy for fighting this pandemic or your only strategy is lockdowns and curfews?” he posed.

The pastor stressed the fact that politicians have been going around the country popularising the Building Bridges Initiative, which the president and ODM leader Raila Odinga have been a part of.

He also accused Deputy President William Ruto of going around with his 2022 presidential campaigns.

Last Friday, President Kenyatta ordered the cessation of all movement into and out of the capital Nairobi and four surrounding counties following a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The other affected counties include Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru.

He suspended church gatherings in the affected counties too.