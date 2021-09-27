Four bodies recovered from Kiambu rivers in 24 hours

Four bodies have been retrieved from rivers in Kiambu County in the last 24 hours, deepening the mystery of the continued killings where people are murdered in other areas and later dumped in dams and rivers.

On Sunday evening, the bodies of two men and one woman were spotted by locals floating in Chania River, which borders Kiambu and Machakos counties.

The bodies were taken to General Kago Funeral Home in Thika. So far, no one has claimed them.

On Monday morning, the decomposing body of an unidentified man was retrieved from Ruiru River. It was later transferred to the City Mortuary.

Ruiru OCPD Cecilia Kemboi told Daily Nation in an interview that the body was in “bad shape” but investigations are ongoing to establish what may have caused the death.