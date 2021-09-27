Four bodies recovered from Kiambu rivers in 24 hours

City Mortuary

City Mortuary where the body of an unidentified man which was retrieved from Ruiru River on September 27, 2021 was taken. Three other bodies were retrieved from Chania River.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuli

Nation Media Group

Four bodies have been retrieved from rivers in Kiambu County in the last 24 hours, deepening the mystery of the continued killings where people are murdered in other areas and later dumped in dams and rivers.

