DPP wins appeal to stop cleric’s Sh50m theft case

In a dramatic twist of irony, the public prosecutor has successfully appealed to the High Court to stay proceedings in a case where a former leading cleric is accused of embezzling Sh50 million from his church.

This is even as the accused fought the application, seeking to have the case continue. The court has now suspended hearings indefinitely.

In the corruption case, former Presbyterian Church of Eastern Africa (PCEA) Moderator David Gathanju and two others are charged with stealing Sh50.9 million. The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) had in an application filed on November 9, 2020 urged the High Court to quash a ruling issued by a magistrate’s court on October 30, stopping the state from withdrawing the case.

The High Court, sitting in Kiambu on February 1, halted hearings until further notice. When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, prosecution counsel Donnex Ongira told Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Stella Atambo that they had obtained a court order staying proceedings.

Ms Atambo had in her earlier ruling dismissed the application to withdraw the case under Section 87 (A). In her ruling, Ms Atambo termed the application by the DPP as lacking merit, off the mark and incompetent.

Public interest

She noted that the accused persons took plea three years ago and only one witness has since testified. She further observed that the constitution requires that such cases, which are of public interest, be heard without undue delay.

The ruling was seen as a win for the accused, who wanted the case terminated. If a case is withdrawn under section 87 (A), the state can charge the accused afresh after obtaining fresh evidence.

The DPP had claimed discovery of new evidence, believed to have been destroyed by interested parties as recently as February 2020, and which was never considered in making the decision to charge the accused.

The prosecution argued that the decision to withdraw the case was arrived at after the DPP independently reviewed the file and noted obvious and glaring omissions in the evidence.

Great impact

These, according to Mr Ongira, include witnesses who have never recorded their statements and the discovery of new evidence, which is likely to have a great impact on the charges. Mr Gathanju, who served as the moderator of the PCEA General Assembly between 2009 and 2015, has been charged alongside Mr James Njane and Mr Peter Kamuthu.

The three are accused of stealing the Sh50.9 million between January 2, 2016 and June 30, 2017 at PCEA headquarters in Nairobi’s South C estate, money that came into their possession by virtue of their employment. They denied the charges and are out on a Sh1 million bond each.

The mention of the case at the High Court will be on February 10, while that in the lower court will be on March 19.

