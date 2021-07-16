Court dismisses voters' case in Gatundu North election battle

The High Court has struck out a case filed by four voters challenging a temporary order stopping the National Assembly Speaker from declaring the Gatundu North parliamentary seat vacant, following nullification of MP Wanjiku Kibe’s election.

Justice James Makau Friday said his court does not have the authority to deal with issues raised by the petitioners and that the case was an abuse of the court process.

The four voters - Kennedy Mwaura Kibebe, Samuel Waweru Wanjiku, John Kamau and Kevin Kiogora Ngooro – wanted the court to vacate the stay orders granted to Ms Kibe on October 29 last year.

In the disputed orders issued by the Court of Appeal, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was also restrained from giving a notice of a by-election or conducting a mini poll for the constituency, pending determination of Ms Kibe’s appeal.

The four voters argued that the stay orders were unconstitutional because they were issued when the parliamentary seat had become vacant by operation of the law.

It was their view that since the High Court nullified Ms Kibe’s election on October 7, the Speaker was duty-bound to issue a notice to the IEBC within 21 days.

Thus, they said, the stay orders were unlawful having been issued a day after expiry of the statutory timeline.

Voters' rights

They wanted the court to declare that the orders violated their right as voters in Gatundu North Constituency, and subsequently direct Speaker Justin Muturi to comply with the strict guidelines of the Constitution.

But Justice Makau, while dismissing the voters’ petition, ruled that the High Court lacks powers to entertain the petition and cannot proceed to issue the various orders sought or to, in any way, vary the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

“I further find this court is bound by decisions of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court and can neither purport to vary their decisions nor set them aside,” said Justice Makau.

On abuse of the court process, he said the case was frivolous and vexatious as the pleadings lacked any lawful and logical backing.

“I find that the institution of the present proceedings can only be termed an abuse of this court’s process. This court is behooved to zealously protect its process and, where an issue of abuse of process is raised, it has inherent powers to make a finding of abuse, terminate proceedings and impose appropriate sanctions on the deserving party or his advocate,” he ruled.

In issuing the disputed stay orders, the appellate court found Ms Kibe has an arguable appeal against the High Court’s finding that she was not qualified to be in the race in 2017.