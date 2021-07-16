Court dismisses voters' case in Gatundu North election battle

Politician Wanjiku Kibe

Politician Wanjiku Kibe celebrates after the Court of Appeal sitting in Nairobi overturned the nullification of her election as Gatundu North member of Parliament on July 31, 2018.

  • Justice James Makau Friday said his court does not have the authority to deal with issues raised by the petitioners and that the case was an abuse of the court process.

The High Court has struck out a case filed by four voters challenging a temporary order stopping the National Assembly Speaker from declaring the Gatundu North parliamentary seat vacant, following nullification of MP Wanjiku Kibe’s election.

