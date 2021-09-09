Boy, 12, searching for dad is stranded at Kiambu police station

Caleb Saina, a Standard Four pupil at Forestall Primary School, told Nation.Africa on Wednesday that Fridah Moi, his father’s second wife, told him that she could no longer live with him as his father left almost a year ago and never returned.

Photo credit: File

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

A 12-year-old boy has spent a week at the Kiambu Police Station looking for his biological father after his stepmother last week booked him on a Nairobi-bound bus from Turbo in Eldoret.

