Alarm as building sinks in Kinoo
There was alarm in Kinoo, Kiambu County on Friday after an incomplete six-storey building partially sank into the ground.
In a clip taken by a resident and widely shared on social media, the building can be seen teetering as locals watch.
The structure has not collapsed, although residents fear that it could soon do so.
Authorities say no construction workers are trapped in the building located near Kinoo shopping centre.
"The building is sinking. No one was inside at the time," Kiambu police boss Ali Nuno told nation.africa.
The incident comes just days after a five-storey residential building collapsed in Gachie, also in Kiambu County, killing three construction workers. More who were rescued in the days that followed the Monday tragedy are receiving treatment in hospital.