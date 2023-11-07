Agony for Kiambu family as ‘mentally challenged’ officer disappears

A family in Kiambu County is accusing the government of sending their mentally challenged kin — Police Constable Joseph Mbugua — to fight bandits in Turkana County in May 2023, where he went missing.

Mbugua was sent to an area that has traditionally suffered deadly banditry incidents involving the Baringo, Turkana and West Pokot raiders. Some have even caused the deaths of police officers deployed to rein them in.

The battle zones between the police and bandits are charted as Kapedo, Lomelo, Kamuge, Ameyen and Napeitom.

It is in that volatile area where Mbugua and other officers were detailed to restore peace for a period of two months, deployed despite his wife Anne Njoroge’s claim that “he was suffering from acute depression and had asked to be excused from being part of the peacekeeping mission”.





Ms Anne Njoroge who is wife of the missing police officer. Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri

However, Ms Njoroge says her husband’s seniors ignored the officer and family’s concerns and demanded that he travel with his colleagues.

“On May 10, my husband travelled from his domicile Lodwar Police Station to Kapedo Police Patrol Base despite our protests and even some of his colleagues that he was unsuitable for the mission,” she said.

Mbugua’s close friend who was in the mission told Nation.Africa that “the officer had for the past two months exhibited signs of mental illness and was on medication”.

He claimed that despite several appeals, the seniors had refused to release him for sick leave to seek proper medical attention.

On May 14, Mr Mbugua reportedly left the base alone and was reported as missing via an Incident Signal relayed countrywide on May 18.

He “told fellow officers that he was going to the toilets that were at a distance”.

He left his rifle and cell phone behind wearing civilian clothing, the report adds, a narrative some of his colleagues contradict.

“He told some of us that he was heading to Lokori Police Station — 110 kilometres away — to try and get help to travel to his rural home in Kikuyu Sub County, Kiambu… He said he missed home and was unwell and was willing to be labelled a deserter for the sake of his health. Since we sympathised with his condition, we covered up his desertion,” claims one of his colleagues who added that “now we feel sorry at the turn of events”.

It is not known what happened to him on his way after he left the campsite at 6am.

Turkana County Police Commander Mr Daniel Kinyua told Nation.Africa that “all procedures of tracing a missing officer have been activated”.

He said, “we have circulated his details countrywide and all due diligence is being applied to find him in whatever state he is in.”

The officer’s wife says he last spoke to her husband in the morning of May 13 “and he was not well”.

She said; “though his talk was erratic, he made sense as he told me he was feeling better and was missing home, adding that he had got permission to travel home”.

She let it rest “and at 10 pm I called to ask him where his journey home had reached and surprisingly, he said he was already in Kikuyu town”.

However, it became confusing as a fellow policeman took her husband’s phone and told her “your husband is here with me in Kapedo and I am taking care of him because he is sick”.

When she dialled the number again at 10 am the following day, “an officer picked the call, announcing to me that my husband had gone missing from the camp and efforts to trace him were underway”.