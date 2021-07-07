Natembeya gives Kerio Valley residents one week to name bandits

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya speaks during a security meeting at Tot trading Centre in Elgeyo Marakwet County on July 7, 2021. He gave locals one week to name bandits who have been attacking people in Kerio Valley.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Barnabas Bii

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya has given Kerio Valley residents a one-week ultimatum to name bandits behind the fresh attack that led to the death of seven people and displacement of 200 others.

