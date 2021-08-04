Kericho Law Courts: Where seeking justice is a dance with death

A locked iron gate with two uniformed security guards sitting behind it reveals an empty parking lot at the Kericho Law Courts and no human activity around it.

There is no signage at the entrance to show this is where justice is sought, won or lost by litigants. The one that stood outside was pulled down several months ago.

The only sign that this is a government building is a national flag swaying in the breeze, in the town that is usually cold, with rainfall all year round.

Barely noticeable is an inscription on the wall of the building painted in grey and white, reading Kericho Law Court, with Kenya’s coat of arms below it.

The front of the building conceals serious structural defects that on March 5 this year led to the closure of the courts. The building was declared unfit for habitation.

Cracks on walls

Cracks on the walls and floors, separation of joints of the various offices and court rooms, including three High Court chambers, are clearly visible.

A structural investigations report for the law courts prepared by Leeds Engineering Company for the State Department for Public Works states that the four blocks at the court building have one suspended reinforced concrete slab and the ground floor slab.

“Several cracks on walls, separation joints between columns on walls, both ground and first floor level and joints between first floor and suspended slab were found,” stated the report.

The first floor was sagging while the suspension joints between the walls and columns gave indications of some movement within the block. It was also found to have hairline cracks.

“Following assessment, the physical condition observed and tests carried out, all the blocks have been found to be a risk for occupation due to the defects observed. These are majorly due to design defects as opposed to material characteristics,” states the report.

On March 5, then acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu ordered the court closed and that criminal cases to be conducted at the Kericho County revenue offices, while all other matters are heard virtually.

“The investigation report highlighted structural flaws arising from modifications undertaken on the building in 2014,” Justice Mwilu said.

It followed a tour on the same date by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Atieno Amadi to inspect the building.

Ms Amadi toured the region again on March 19 to inspect alternative premises that have been in use until the move by the CUC to suspend services.

No action taken

Resident Judge Asenath Ongeri recently said the Judiciary was doing all it could to restore normality and enable residents to access legal services and justice, but that seems to have hit a brick wall, with no action taken. Now lawyers and litigants are up in arms.

“When word filtered out that there were structural defects at the court building, I did not know that my own court was one of the most affected,” said Justice Ongeri.

After the building was vacated following the report five months ago, the cracks have significantly increased, as seen by the Nation on Monday.

Following the closure of the courts, temporary space was secured at private premises at Corner C on the Kericho/Kisii highway.

Judges and magistrates have been operating from a block in the building – Riverside Homes Kericho.

The duty court has been taking pleas from an office space donated temporarily by the county government of Kericho, which has an iron sheet-walled room used as a holding cell for suspects.

Courtrooms closed

But on Monday, all the courtrooms were closed, with guards directing litigants to the main court – the condemned building.

Services were paralysed, with a handful of litigants only allowed into the registry to check their files or pay cash bail. The public and employees were exposed to serious risks at the condemned building.

The court rooms were vacant with no judicial staff in sight, while lawyers operated from their private offices.

The move follows the withdrawal of services by members of the Court Users Committee (CUC) to protest failure by the Judiciary to find alternative suitable places for the courts.

On Thursday last week, the CUC members met and deliberated on the seriousness of the matter and unanimously resolved to stall operations in the courts until a permanent solution is found.

It was followed by a meeting by the bar-bench meeting (lawyers and judicial officers) on Friday, ratifying the CUC resolutions.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) said the Judiciary had failed to address the issue despite repeated pleas, inconveniencing litigants.

“It is now five months without an operational court in Kericho and the Judiciary has not addressed the matter. The Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) and the Employment and Land Court serves Bomet and Kericho counties,” said Ms Doris Ng’eno, the LSK vice chairperson.

They said the Kericho Law Courts is one of the stations that has not been transformed since its establishment in 1989.

Available court not safe

“The county court available for the duty court is not safe, there is no parking space, or enough space for movement and it is not compliant with the Covid-19 protocols,” said Ms Ng’eno.

She noted that the registry and the accounts section are situated far from the temporary courtroom, inconveniencing litigants and leading to a backlog in cases.

“In a bid to embrace e-filing, the links provided by courts are not operational to date and no reason has been tendered to the public and other stakeholders. The e-mails provided for e-filing do not provide responses upon filing,” said Mr Erick Nyadimo, the LSK Kericho branch secretary.

Mr Gideon Mutai, the county attorney, said there was an urgent need to provide a lasting solution to the problem and ensure that operations are centralised.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot sought a statement on the closure of the court from the Senate Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee on July 13.

Mr Cheruiyot is seeking an explanation from the Judiciary on measures it is taking to ensure that all criminal and other urgent matters are heard and determined in the backdrop of the closure of the main court building.



