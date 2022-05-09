University student shot by police officer sent to Moi Referral

A university student who was shot by a police officer in Kericho County has been transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret for specialised treatment.

Raymond Bore, a 19-year-old student at Multimedia University in Nairobi, was shot in the neck following an altercation between a police officer and a driver over a minor road accident.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at the Londiani junction on the Londiani-Muhoroni highway, according to police records.

Doctors at Kericho Referral Hospital said the student was transferred at the weekend to MTRH in Uasin Gishu County for specialised reconstructive surgery to save his life.

“He has undergone an operation and is in the recovery ward under observation,” said a doctor at MTRH.

A relative of the patient said he was responding well to treatment but still disoriented following the traumatic incident and the injuries he suffered.

It is alleged that the Administration Police officer based in Nairobi is attached to the SGB unit, an elite squad that escorts VIPs. He reportedly rammed his private saloon car (KBS 076J) into a Toyota Probox (KCX 956S) that was heading towards Muhoroni.

A quarrel ensued, prompting the officer to whip out a pistol and aim it at the driver of the Probox as curious onlookers and passengers scampered for safety.

The officer allegedly shot at the driver but missed, with the bullet hitting the university student, who had alighted from the vehicle along with other passengers as the altercation escalated.

The student, who suffered injuries in the left side of his neck, was on his way to his parents’ home in Barsiele village, Kipkelion East, Kericho County.

“The victim was rushed to Londiani sub-county hospital for first aid before being referred to Kericho county referral hospital in stable condition,” the police said in a statement.

After the shooting, the officer was said to have sped off towards Muhoroni.

When the matter was reported at the Londiani Police Station, the police gave chase, leading to the arrest of the suspect and a civilian in Kapcheplanget, Kipkelion.

The police collected a pistol holster and a bullet jacket from the scene.