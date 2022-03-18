Two Kapkebur Secondary School teachers, lab tech arrested over exam cheating

Two secondary school teachers and a laboratory technician have been arrested in Kericho County over alleged involvement in exam cheating.

The incident occurred on Friday at Kapkebur Secondary School in Soin Sigowet constituency as the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination was being administered.

"Three mobile phones containing the chemistry subject practicals paper were recovered from the suspects by the police. The suspects were immediately arrested," said Kericho County Commissioner Kamau Karungo.

Mr Karungo said police officers at the examination centre spotted four students surrounding two chemistry teachers at the school laboratory as the examinations were on going.

On further investigations, he discovered that the suspects and the students were reading the contents on a mobile phone.

The centre manager was immediately called in and upon being frisked, three mobile phones, which have been confiscated as exhibits, were recovered from the suspects.

"Police officers immediately arrested the suspects while a joint team of county security and education officers were dispatched to the scene to undertake further investigations," said Mr Karungo.

The Kenya National Examination Council is administering the exams in all secondary schools across the country.