Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Three dead, 44 injured in bus crash on Londiani-Muhoroni road

IMG-20250111-WA0004

The ill-fated Dreamline bus, which claimed the lives of 3 people - 2 adults and a child.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation

By  Winnie Chepkemoi

Correspondent

NTV

Tragedy struck on Saturday morning when a bus lost control at Nukiat area along Londiani Junction-Muhoroni Road, killing two adults and a child. 

Forty-four other passengers were seriously injured.

According to Selina Chirchir, Kericho County Traffic Enforcement Officer (CTEO), the bus was travelling from Mombasa to Busia via Londiani Junction. 

Related

The driver reportedly lost control while negotiating a bend, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and land on its left side.

The impact of the crash claimed the lives of two adults and a child at the scene.

Meanwhile, the injured passengers are being treated for serious injuries at Londiani Sub-county Hospital. 

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Londiani Mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The bus driver was arrested at the scene, taken to the hospital for medical attention and later detained at Londiani Police Station for further questioning.


[email protected]

In the headlines