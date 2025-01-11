Three dead, 44 injured in bus crash on Londiani-Muhoroni road

Tragedy struck on Saturday morning when a bus lost control at Nukiat area along Londiani Junction-Muhoroni Road, killing two adults and a child.

Forty-four other passengers were seriously injured.

According to Selina Chirchir, Kericho County Traffic Enforcement Officer (CTEO), the bus was travelling from Mombasa to Busia via Londiani Junction.

The driver reportedly lost control while negotiating a bend, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and land on its left side.

The impact of the crash claimed the lives of two adults and a child at the scene.

Meanwhile, the injured passengers are being treated for serious injuries at Londiani Sub-county Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Londiani Mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The bus driver was arrested at the scene, taken to the hospital for medical attention and later detained at Londiani Police Station for further questioning.