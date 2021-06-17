Student ‘who attacked’ school principal surrenders to police

Geoffrey Rono

Mr Geoffrey Rono, the Ainamoi Secondary School, who was attacked and injured by a student on June 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

A student who attacked a school principal in Kericho County over fees arrears has surrendered to the police.

