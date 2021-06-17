Student ‘who attacked’ school principal surrenders to police

A student who attacked a school principal in Kericho County over fees arrears has surrendered to the police.

The Form Three student at Ainamoi secondary school surrendered at the Kapsoit police station after going underground for a few days.

“It is true that the student, in the company of a relative, surrendered to the police and will be processed to appear in court in relation to the incident,” Mr Silas Gichunge, the Kericho County Police Commander told nation.africa on Thursday morning.

Mr Geoffrey Rono, the school principal, sustained head injuries after the student hit him with a plank that had nails on it.

He was rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

The incident happened on the evening of Wednesday last week.

Mr Rono, who is now recuperating, had to get six stitches on the head before being discharged.

The attack shocked residents of the region and education stakeholders.

It is alleged that the student had been sent home over failure by his parents to pay Sh7,000 school fees arrears.

Ongoing investigations

“In the evening, he sneaked into the compound and accosted the principal in his office before taking off. The institution’s bursar, who heard a commotion and a distress call went to the rescue of the principal,” a police officer, privy to the ongoing investigations, said.

Teachers at the institution said the 16-year-old student had no disciplinary history and is among the top performers in his class.

He is said to have been actively involved in classwork and co-curriculum activities.

“It took everyone by surprise that he attacked the principal and inflicted serious injuries over fees arrears. It is a matter of great concern to the community and the school,” a teacher at the school said.

Mr Henry Obwocha, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) national secretary in charge of secondary schools and Mrs Mary Rotich, the Kuppet Kericho branch secretary, said there was need for the Ministry of Education to protect teachers and institution managers across the country.

Mr Stanley Mutai, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) National Executive Council (Nec) member and Kericho branch executive secretary, his Bomet branch counterpart, Mr Malel Langat, stated that the rise in violent attacks against teachers in learning institutions was worrying.

“Teachers are increasingly becoming an endangered lot, yet despite the noble services they offer to the society, they have no form of protection from the employer and the government,” charged Mr Obwocha.

He noted that teachers did not have insurance cover for job-related risks and have to foot their bills.

“Teachers require a lot of psychosocial support due to the attacks they have been subjected to by students especially after the long holidays occasioned by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country,” added Mr Langat.