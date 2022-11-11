State urged to provide medical insurance to private school students

Private schools have asked the government to cover their students under the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) said the learners were left out though their parents and guardians are taxpayers like those with children in public schools.

The policy should be reviewed so as to prevent discrimination against private school learners, said Mr Alfred Rono (KPSA Bomet branch chairman), Mr Nicholas Kirui (secretary), Mrs Agnes Marindany (treasurer) and Mr Philemon Kirui KPSA representative on the County Education Board.

"It is important to have uniformity in the provision of medical cover for school-going children in the country. As it is now, the learners in private schools are not covered," Mr Rono said.

Private school owners contributed greatly in supporting the government's efforts to provide quality education and investors in the sector are also taxpayers, Mr Kirui said.

NHIF’s Edu Afya policy was launched in 2018 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to the tune of Sh4.05 billion annually, with the government remitting Sh1,350 per child for a comprehensive medical cover.

It covers inpatient and outpatient costs for secondary school students seeking treatment in hospitals in Kenya and abroad.

It also includes dental and eye care costs, with the beneficiaries entitled to road and air evacuation in the event of emergencies.

The KPSA said the issue needs to be re-examined under ongoing education reforms.

Meanwhile, KPSA and faith-based schools have offered to accommodate more junior secondary school (JSS) learners to avert an expected crisis with the double intake of Form Ones next year.

The government needs to partner with investors in the sector to alleviate the problem, said Dr Daniel Kirui, the director of education at the Catholic Diocese of Kericho, flanked by the KPSA officials.

“Faith-based learning institutions are willing to have stand-alone schools for JSS sections should the need arise and we are engaging nationally with an open mind as there are enough classrooms for the expected learners, with the possibility of putting up new facilities,” Dr Kirui said.

Making their presentation to the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform during a public hearing at Tenwek Boys High School in Bomet County, they said the government should accelerate its engagement with private school owners to bridge the gap on infrastructure development.

“In Bomet, we have 322 private schools, with 150 having registered to accommodate JSS learners next year, in what will alleviate the crisis the government is faced with,” he said.

“We also have the capacity to raise the infrastructural facilities in the institutions within a short period.

He continued: “All we will be asking the government to do once we provide the infrastructure is the provision of learning and teaching materials to ensure uniformity in instruction in all schools, be they public or private institutions.

“Compared with the public institutions, the issue for us is not lack of teachers, but development of infrastructural facilities.

“There are more than enough trained teachers in the country who are jobless and will be taken on board by private institutions to deal with JSS admissions.”

Kenya National Parents Association Bomet branch chairman Stephen Koskei said the CBC system is burdensome to parents financially and this should be reviewed.

“Apart from the cost aspect of the new education system, parents, some of whom are living with vision impairment and others with poor education backgrounds, are expected to assist their children to do homework. This is very wrong,” Mr Koskei said.

Failure to put up the necessary infrastructure in schools, a shortage of teachers, lack of consultation with stakeholders before the system was rolled out and the top-down approach by technocrats in the Ministry of Education have been cited as some of the challenges facing CBC.

Former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha had called for private schools to expand infrastructure so as to accommodate some of the 1.28 million learners expected to join junior secondary school next year.

Another batch of 1,320,395 will also join secondary schools after sitting the Kenya Certificate of Education (KCSE) under the 8-4-4 system in the unprecedented double intake.

Prof Magoha had said 6,494 classrooms for JSS had been built, with 20,000 required by the end of this year. This is proving difficult for the government to achieve, with stakeholders saying 30,000 classrooms are needed to comfortably meet the demand.

The double intake is expected to end in 2024 with the phasing out of the 8-4-4 system.

President William Ruto appointed the 49-man task force, led by Prof Raphael Munavu, on September 30. The team will recommend appropriate reforms in the education sector within six months after consultation with stakeholders countrywide.

Dr Ruto has promised that the government will hire 116,000 teachers within two years to address shortages in schools, with 58,000 expected to be employed each year. An initial 30,000 teachers will be recruited in January 2023.