Shock as woman, 62, is murdered in Kericho

Police collect the body of a 62-year old woman murdered in Kericho

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

A 62-year-old woman has been murdered and her eyes gouged out in a bizarre incident in Kericho County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.