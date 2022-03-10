Shock as woman, 62, is murdered in Kericho

A 62-year-old woman has been murdered and her eyes gouged out in a bizarre incident in Kericho County.

The incident that has left residents reeling in shock occurred in Chesanga village, Cheplanget location, Bureti Constituency.

“Police officers have discovered that the body had deep cuts on the back of the neck which were sustained during the attack,” said Mr Peter Isanda, the Bureti sub-county police commander.

Mr Isanda said that preliminary investigations showed the woman had gone to the local trading centre on Wednesday night to buy a packet of milk but did not return home.

No arrest yet

He said no one had been arrested in connection with the incident, but police were investigating the killing.

Villagers who were among the first to arrive at the scene said a packet of sugar that the woman had purchased was found in the bushes nearby.

Cheplanget Location Senior Chief Elijah Sigei said residents were in shock.

“We are waiting for an autopsy report on the cause of death,” said Mr Sigei.

He said the victim was a respected and prominent member of a local church and she was not known to have had disagreements with anyone in the area.

Mrs Gladys Tonui, a resident, said she stumbled on the body at around 7.30am after a daughter of the woman called her to say that she had gone missing.

“I did not take it seriously at first and after taking a cup of tea, I decided to go and check on her. I saw the body in the plantation and initially thought she was asleep, only to find the body was lifeless,” said Mrs Tonui.

Mr Geoffrey Kirui, a Nyumba Kumi committee member, said he was drawn to the scene when locals raised the alarm and was shocked to find body parts missing.